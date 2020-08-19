‘We’re at war with the virus’: Calls for immediate action on aged care

The chief advocate for National Seniors is demanding immediate action over coronavirus plans in aged care.

Around 100 aged care facilities have failed to get a plan in place and just one in 15 have had a spot check.

National Cabinet will be meeting tomorrow to discuss the aged care system under pressure during the coronavirus crisis.

Chief Advocate for National Seniors Ian Henschke told Ben Fordham we have failed the elderly.

“Let’s get a plan in place.

“There are more people now that have died in this than died in the Bombing of Darwin.

“We’re at war with the virus, we need to have someone in charge at the top that can actually fix it.”

