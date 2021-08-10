‘No certifier, no approval’: Ray Hadley slams ‘disgraceful’ illegal dumping

Ray Hadley has slammed the property owners behind a ‘disgraceful’ case of illegal dumping.

Last week, a listener sighted fleets of trucks carrying waste materials through backroads from Pellitt Lane at Dural to a site on Halcrows Road at Glenorie.

Ray followed up with Hills Shire Council, which determined material from the Dural property had been stockpiled at the Glenorie site for the purpose of backfilling trenches and constructing driveways.

It was also established building works had commenced prior to the issuing of a construction certificate and without approval.

“To actually go ahead with the construction, thinking you’re going to sneak up the blindside without a certifier being there, or without approval by Council, is just disgraceful,” Ray remarked.

“I don’t know the name of the developer or the owner, but I’m trying to find out.

“And when I do find out, we’ll identify them.”

Press PLAY below to hear details on the illegal dumping site