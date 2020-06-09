Wedding venues vow to defy government and open with no limits

Several popular Sydney wedding venues will defy NSW government health restrictions and open up to a limitless number of guests.

Navarra Venues took to social media to announce they are taking a stance and will reopen their venues including, Le Montage, Curzon Hall and Oatlands House.

Currently, in NSW, only 20 people are allowed at weddings and 50 people at funerals.

Navarra Venues Senior Managing Partner Giovannino Navarra told Deborah Knight the protest over the weekend was the last straw for them.

“Enough’s enough!

“We live in a democracy and we have to take a stand.

“You have cafes, restaurants and school and shopping centres and you have police walking around and no one is doing anything about it!

“We can still practice social distancing inside my large function rooms.”

He says that they will fight any fines that are issued to them under the Health Orders in court.

Image: Getty