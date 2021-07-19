2GB
‘We were bloody angry’: CFMEU issues stark warning to government

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
CFMEUDarren Greenfield
Article image for ‘We were bloody angry’: CFMEU issues stark warning to government

The CFMEU is warning the government against extending the two week shut down of the construction industry.

The controversial decision has been met with outrage by the sector.

CFMEU Secretary Darren Greenfield told Ben Fordham they aren’t happy they were kept in the dark.

“We were bloody angry on Saturday.

“To come out and flip a switch was atrocious.

“If this goes past Friday week, businesses will start to collapse … our industry will be a basket case.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interviews

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessNewsNSW
