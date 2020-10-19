2GB
‘We stuffed up’: Daily Telegraph apologises for Dally M leak

5 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Ben EnglishJack Wighton

The Daily Telegraph is apologising after accidentally revealing the winner of the Dally M medal hours before the official announcement.

The “digital production error” saw an article published revealing Jack Wighton as the winner which then circulated on social media.

Daily Telegraph editor Ben English told Ben Fordham everyone at the paper is “absolutely shattered”.

“We’re very sorry to the broadcaster, to rugby league fans, our readers.

“We stuffed up, we absolutely stuffed up… all we can say is we’re very sorry.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Wighton told Ben he’d had his phone taken off him so he was still surprised.

“None of us boys in the room knew.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty/Jenny Evans 

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
AustraliaNewsSports
