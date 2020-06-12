2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We never looked at it like that’: Swans deny rebuilding ahead of post-break debut

38 mins ago
James Willis
AFLCallum MillsSydney Swans

The Sydney Swans will face off against Essendon on Sunday for their first game since the AFL was paused by COVID-19 restrictions.

Senior Swans defender Callum Mills told James Willis the team never considered last year’s performance as an opportunity to rebuild the team.

“The hard thing is, the system is there to equalise, and you’ve got to keep staying above that or else you can miss the eight, and that’s what we did.

‘We want to try to keep developing our team without rebuilding or plateauing out.

“We want to try and stay on top for as long as we can.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sydney Swans/Official website

James Willis
AFLSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873