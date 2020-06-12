‘We never looked at it like that’: Swans deny rebuilding ahead of post-break debut

The Sydney Swans will face off against Essendon on Sunday for their first game since the AFL was paused by COVID-19 restrictions.

Senior Swans defender Callum Mills told James Willis the team never considered last year’s performance as an opportunity to rebuild the team.

“The hard thing is, the system is there to equalise, and you’ve got to keep staying above that or else you can miss the eight, and that’s what we did.

‘We want to try to keep developing our team without rebuilding or plateauing out.

“We want to try and stay on top for as long as we can.”

Image: Sydney Swans/Official website