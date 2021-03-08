‘We needed to fill that void’: Mother of the Year awards brought back to life

After Barnardos dumped its Mother of the Year Awards, Christian group Family Voice have stepped up to fill the gap.

The revamped National Mother of the Year Awards will feature three categories: Mother of the Year, Young Mother of the Year for mums up to 25 years of age, and Grandmother of the Year.

Family Voice NSW and ACT Director Greg Bondar told Ben Fordham having recently become a grandfather himself, he was inspired to acknowledge the hard work of grandmothers too.

He commended the work Barnardos does, but said his organisation “cannot ignore” the special role of women in families.

“We really feel for their position, but I have to tell you that we needed to fill that void, Ben.

“We needed to make sure that mothers were recognised in the role that they play in the development of the child, the family, and the work that they do in the community.”

Nominations for the awards open on March 15. Click HERE for more details.

Image: Getty