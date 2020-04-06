‘We need to circle the wagons’: Federal MP warns of protecting Australia from Chinese investors

Federal Liberal MP Andrew Hastie says Australia needs to build its defences against China as coronavirus threatens to weaken the economy.

All foreign investment application will now have to be approved to stop international investors preying on struggling Australian businesses.

Mr Hastie tells Alan Jones Australia needs to protect itself from foreign investors.

“We’ve been pivoting against China for the last 3-4 years.

“We are recovering our sovereignty and we’re doing things now from a position of strength.

“People will be looking to snap up bargains. China is an expansionist and revisionist regime… and they want to revise the world order.

“Building a network throughout the world of ports, and other pieces of critical infrastructure, is part of that strategy. We need to circle the wagons and that’s what the government is doing.”

