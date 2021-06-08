‘We can’t really say too much’: Secret identity of another mystery dino

A rural Queensland museum has made headlines today with news diggers uncovered a massive new dinosaur species.

But it appears there’s more discoveries waiting to be made in the area.

Eromanga Natural History Museum Director Robyn Mackenzie told Deborah Knight a new dig site was established this year, with an unknown dinosaur’s fossil waiting under the earth.

“It’s probably another plant-eater, but we can’t really say too much more about it because we haven’t actually removed the soil from all around the bones,” she said.

“I think it will be a smaller species.”

But Ms Mackenzie said it’ll be “about two or three years” before the entire fossil is unearthed.

Image: Vlad Konstantinov via the Eromanga Natural History Museum / Facebook