‘We can’t really say too much’: Secret identity of another mystery dino

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
DinosaursEromanga Natural History Museum
A rural Queensland museum has made headlines today with news diggers uncovered a massive new dinosaur species. 

But it appears there’s more discoveries waiting to be made in the area.

Eromanga Natural History Museum Director Robyn Mackenzie told Deborah Knight a new dig site was established this year, with an unknown dinosaur’s fossil waiting under the earth.

“It’s probably another plant-eater, but we can’t really say too much more about it because we haven’t actually removed the soil from all around the bones,” she said.

“I think it will be a smaller species.”

But Ms Mackenzie said it’ll be “about two or three years” before the entire fossil is unearthed.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the new dinosaur species

Image: Vlad Konstantinov via the Eromanga Natural History Museum / Facebook

Deborah Knight
News
