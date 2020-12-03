‘We can’t go soft on crime, Cate!’: Jim Wilson fires up at Greens legislator

Jim Wilson has blown up in a fiery debate with a NSW Greens legislator over a divisive drug reform tabled by the NSW government.

Greens legislator Cate Faehrmann, a proponent of drug decriminalisation, has welcomed the proposed reform, telling Jim Wilson the changes would save lives.

Criminalisation has not prevented uptake of drug consumption she argued, saying in 2019, 26 per cent of the NSW population had taken cocaine.

“This is extraordinary, drug use is going up, meanwhile our drug laws are getting tougher.

“We’re wasting money, meanwhile people are dying not seeking treatment.”

Jim retaliated, arguing the three-strikes proposal makes no sense as a preventative strategy.

“It’s putting police in a compromised position … because you’re saying to a drug-taker … that it’s okay to take it.

“We can’t go soft on crime, Cate!”

“[Criminalisation] is killing people, Jim!” she rebuffed.

Tony Wood lost his daughter Anna at the age of 15 after she took a single ecstasy tablet, and is in disbelief that the government would even consider moving towards decriminalisation.

He told Jim Wilson he’s concerned overseas drug dealers have stockpiled during the pandemic, soon to unleash a surge of illicit drugs into the market.

“Why are drugs illegal? Because they’re bloody dangerous, that’s why!

“I feel sorry for the Premier. I think she’s under a lot of pressure put on her by these people … who have no idea and no bloody brains.”

