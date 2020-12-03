2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We can’t go soft on crime, Cate!’: Jim Wilson fires up at Greens legislator

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Cate FaehrmannDecriminaliseDRUGSNSW Greens
Article image for ‘We can’t go soft on crime, Cate!’: Jim Wilson fires up at Greens legislator

Jim Wilson has blown up in a fiery debate with a NSW Greens legislator over a divisive drug reform tabled by the NSW government.

Greens legislator Cate Faehrmann, a proponent of drug decriminalisation, has welcomed the proposed reform, telling Jim Wilson the changes would save lives.

Criminalisation has not prevented uptake of drug consumption she argued, saying in 2019, 26 per cent of the NSW population had taken cocaine.

“This is extraordinary, drug use is going up, meanwhile our drug laws are getting tougher.

“We’re wasting money, meanwhile people are dying not seeking treatment.”

Jim retaliated, arguing the three-strikes proposal makes no sense as a preventative strategy.

“It’s putting police in a compromised position …  because you’re saying to a drug-taker … that it’s okay to take it.

“We can’t go soft on crime, Cate!”

“[Criminalisation] is killing people, Jim!” she rebuffed.

Click PLAY below to hear the fiery interview

Tony Wood lost his daughter Anna at the age of 15 after she took a single ecstasy tablet, and is in disbelief that the government would even consider moving towards decriminalisation.

He told Jim Wilson he’s concerned overseas drug dealers have stockpiled during the pandemic, soon to unleash a surge of illicit drugs into the market.

“Why are drugs illegal? Because they’re bloody dangerous, that’s why!

“I feel sorry for the Premier. I think she’s under a lot of pressure put on her by these people … who have no idea and no bloody brains.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
CrimeLawNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873