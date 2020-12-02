‘Game over’: Ben Fordham warns NSW Premier’s future lies with this radical decision

Ben Fordham says Gladys Berejiklian is putting it all on the line if she signs off on a plan to radically change the state’s approach on drugs.

The government is considering a softer policy for people caught carrying the drug ice after an inquiry into its use.

The three strike system would mean anyone caught with substances for personal use would receive a warning for the first offence and then fines for two subsequent offences.

A criminal conviction would be recorded on the fourth time.

The NSW Premier insists nothing has been confirmed but Ben Fordham says “police are filthy about this”.

“I can tell you there’s a major blow-up brewing.

“If [Gladys] signs off on this policy that allows people to carry ice she’ll be finished, it will be game over.”

