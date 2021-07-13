‘We can’t excuse this stuff-up’: Ben Fordham’s message to NSW government

The government is being urged to act fast to remedy a logistical issue that has left thousands of Sydneysiders stuck in four-hour queues for COVID testing.

Long queues are leaving residents waiting hours at testing clinics after new health orders were introduced to include three-day surveillance testing for Fairfield residents leaving their LGA for work.

“We can’t excuse this kind of stuff-up that’s happened in Fairfield this morning,” Ben Fordham said.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham, “It was a cruel and unusual punishment for those people in Fairfield”.

