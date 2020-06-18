2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘We cannot afford this’: Minister..

‘We cannot afford this’: Minister demands open borders as unemployment rises

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Australian economyMichaelia CashUnemployment rate

Employment figures released today show a stark rise in joblessness, with 835,000 Australians losing their jobs since March.

The unemployment rate has jumped from 6.4 per cent to 7.1 per cent, a figure Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described as devastating, but not surprising.

Furthermore, a fifth of the workforce is either out of work or underemployed, working fewer hours than they had before COVID-19.

Minister for Employment Michaelia Cash told Mark Levy the situation is especially disheartening considering Australia had achieved record workforce participation before the pandemic.

She urged states to lift their remaining border restrictions.

“It is now time, Mark, states and territories declare your hand: open your borders.

“We need to get businesses back into business and Australians back into jobs.

“We cannot afford this as a nation.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
AustraliaMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873