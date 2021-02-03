2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Waving hand sticking through brake..

Waving hand sticking through brake light leads to arrest of two women

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Brendan BerniePheasants Nest
Article image for Waving hand sticking through brake light leads to arrest of two women

A waving hand snaking out the boot of a car has led to the arrest of two women.

Around noon on Wednesday, a truck driver noticed a hand waving from the rear taillight section of a sedan on the Hume Highway at Pheasants Nest.

Police stopped the car and found a woman in the boot with multiple stab wounds.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another 24-year-old and 18-year-old woman were charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendan Bernie told Ben Fordham the woman was allegedly in the boot of the car for several hours.

“We’re expecting her to undergo surgery for the several stab wounds that were quite deep.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
CrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873