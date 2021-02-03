Waving hand sticking through brake light leads to arrest of two women

A waving hand snaking out the boot of a car has led to the arrest of two women.

Around noon on Wednesday, a truck driver noticed a hand waving from the rear taillight section of a sedan on the Hume Highway at Pheasants Nest.

Police stopped the car and found a woman in the boot with multiple stab wounds.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another 24-year-old and 18-year-old woman were charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendan Bernie told Ben Fordham the woman was allegedly in the boot of the car for several hours.

“We’re expecting her to undergo surgery for the several stab wounds that were quite deep.”

