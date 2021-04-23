‘Watershed moment’ as Latrell Mitchell’s alleged abusers face criminal consequences

Two men have been charged by police after allegedly racially abusing South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell online.

Mitchell reported numerous offensive and threatening social media messages to the NRL Integrity Unit, who then engaged police.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo assured Jim Wilson the pair will “absolutely” be banned from rugby league events, regardless of the outcome of the criminal investigation.

“These fans will not be welcome at our game for a very long time, and neither will anyone who conducts themselves in this way.

“This a watershed moment: the days of keyboard warriors and online bullying and taunting of individuals, is no longer acceptable.”

The entire NRL and playing community “wholeheartedly support” Mitchell’s act of bravery in reporting the offences, he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images