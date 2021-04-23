2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Watershed moment’ as Latrell Mitchell’..

‘Watershed moment’ as Latrell Mitchell’s alleged abusers face criminal consequences

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Andrew AbdoLatrell MitchellRACISMrugby league featuredSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
Article image for ‘Watershed moment’ as Latrell Mitchell’s alleged abusers face criminal consequences

Two men have been charged by police after allegedly racially abusing South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell online.

Mitchell reported numerous offensive and threatening social media messages to the NRL Integrity Unit, who then engaged police.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo assured Jim Wilson the pair will “absolutely” be banned from rugby league events, regardless of the outcome of the criminal investigation.

“These fans will not be welcome at our game for a very long time, and neither will anyone who conducts themselves in this way.

“This a watershed moment: the days of keyboard warriors and online bullying and taunting of individuals, is no longer acceptable.”

The entire NRL and playing community “wholeheartedly support” Mitchell’s act of bravery in reporting the offences, he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
CrimeNewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873