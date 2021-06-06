WATCH | Western Sydney residents rally against the big stink

Western Sydney residents have rallied together against the big stink plaguing their homes.

The Environmental Protection Authority is yet to considerably crackdown on the odour emitting from the Bingo landfill facility which is permeating homes in Minchinbury and surrounding suburbs.

Protestors have gathered in front of the facility, calling on it to be shut down.

One of the protestors, David, told Ben Fordham their concerns are “falling on deaf ears”.

“If they think we’re going away, we’re not, we’re bloody not!”

Press PLAY below to hear David share his frustrations