2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH | Western Sydney residents rally against the big stink

17 hours ago
Ben Fordham
EPAMinchinbury
Article image for WATCH | Western Sydney residents rally against the big stink

Western Sydney residents have rallied together against the big stink plaguing their homes.

The Environmental Protection Authority is yet to considerably crackdown on the odour emitting from the Bingo landfill facility which is permeating homes in Minchinbury and surrounding suburbs.

Protestors have gathered in front of the facility, calling on it to be shut down.

 

One of the protestors, David, told Ben Fordham their concerns are “falling on deaf ears”.

“If they think we’re going away, we’re not, we’re bloody not!”

Press PLAY below to hear David share his frustrations 

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873