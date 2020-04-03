2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WATCH | Teachers cheer up their..

WATCH | Teachers cheer up their students with impromptu motorcade

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
TREVOR LONG

Teachers at Thornleigh West Public School in Sydney’s north-west have come up with a joyful way of staying in touch with their students, by decorating their vehicles and parading around the neighbourhood.

Trevor Long, EFTM.com editor technology expert, has sent Ben Fordham footage of the students waving and thanking their hard-working teachers.

The kids made signs and wrote messages on the ground with phrases such as ‘stay positive’ and ‘we miss you’.

“It was a nice connection for the kids who are very distanced from their classmates and teachers at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to see the video

 

Trevor Long says “it’s really inspiring” to see students connect with each other and their teachers virtually.

Students at Thornleigh, he says, are using video conferencing to continue their studies.

“It’s a crazy, weird, but exciting world we’re living in.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.