WATCH | ‘Roy’ Hadley’s MAFS-style birthday surprise for fiancé Sophie

Ray Hadley has organised a special birthday message for his fiancé, Sophie.

As die-hard Married At First Sight fans, Ray thought there was no better way to celebrate his fiance’s birthday than with a personalised video message from one of the stars themselves!

“You’ll remember Steve is the barber with the bad haircut who kept leading Mishel on until in the final episode she told him to get knicked,” Ray explains.

Well for the price of $25, courtesy of Cameo, Steve has recorded a special birthday message.

Click PLAY below to hear Ray explain