2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WATCH | ‘Roy’ Hadley’s MAFS-style..

WATCH | ‘Roy’ Hadley’s MAFS-style birthday surprise for fiancé Sophie

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
MAFSMarried at First SightSteve Burley

Ray Hadley has organised a special birthday message for his fiancé, Sophie.

As die-hard Married At First Sight fans, Ray thought there was no better way to celebrate his fiance’s birthday than with a personalised video message from one of the stars themselves!

“You’ll remember Steve is the barber with the bad haircut who kept leading Mishel on until in the final episode she told him to get knicked,” Ray explains.

Well for the price of $25, courtesy of Cameo, Steve has recorded a special birthday message.

Click PLAY below to hear Ray explain 

Ray Hadley
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.