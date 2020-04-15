2GB
WATCH | Rescue helicopters refuel as search for missing sailor continues

5 hours ago
The Nine Radio newsroom has received vision of rescue helicopters refuelling at Terrigal before resuming the search for a man missing from a cargo ship off the Central Coast.

A major search is underway after a man reportedly went overboard off Bateau Bay in the early hours of the morning.

Three helicopters, a search and rescue jet and water police are currently searching an area of about 130 square kilometres for the missing crew member.

See the full video below

