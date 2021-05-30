WATCH | Police release CCTV of Cenotaph vandals caught in the act

Police have released CCTV footage of the vandalisation of the Martin Place Cenotaph at the weekend.

A bronze bayonet had been bent back in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police have released CCTV of five males who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

They are described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged around 18-20.

The male who allegedly damaged the statue is wearing a dark shirt with red lettering on the back, over a long-sleeved white shirt, with long dark pants and dark shoes.