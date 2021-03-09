2GB
‘I nearly burst into tears’: Plague of rats overruns rural farm

5 hours ago
A farmer in NSW has shared with Jim Wilson vision that will make your skin crawl.

Mouse and rat populations have boomed in the state’s west.

Coonamble farmer Anne Cullen can now add ‘rodent infestation’ to the list of disasters that have struck her property.

 

She told Jim Wilson hail which devastated her crops late last year has contributed to the new problem.

“I went away for a couple of nights down to Dubbo … [when] I came back … I walked in and nearly burst into tears.

“There was just mice running all over the verandah, all over my bed, all over the loungeroom floor and I just thought ‘Oh my God, what will I do?’

“I can’t sleep here, [but] you can’t sleep out in your car, because they’re in the car too.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

