WATCH | Heartwarming proposal after W-League star’s last match
A man has proposed to his partner after she scored the winning goal at the A-League Women’s clash between Melbourne City and Perth Glory.
Rhali Dobson played the final match of her career, retiring to spend more time with her partner, Matt, who is battling brain cancer.
Watch the proposal below
What an UNBELIEVABLE moment as @rhali_dobson‘s partner proposes to her after the game! AHH! 😍😭#WLeague #MCYvPER pic.twitter.com/2RDSld3L5J
— Westfield W-League (@WLeague) March 25, 2021