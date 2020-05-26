2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WATCH | Mark Vincent surprises Alan..

WATCH | Mark Vincent surprises Alan Jones with incredible live performance

5 hours ago
Alan Jones
Mark VincentOPERA

The boss of Sony Music teamed up with Ben Fordham to give Alan Jones an incredible surprise in his final week of radio.

Sony Music CEO Denis Handlin called in to thank Alan Jones for supporting their artists and to deliver him a couple of final surprises.

Human Nature recorded a special message thanking Alan for helping launch their career before Mark Vincent surprised him with a farewell performance.

Click PLAY below to hear how it unfolded

 Mark Vincent appears courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment Australia Pty Ltd

Alan Jones
MusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873