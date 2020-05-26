WATCH | Mark Vincent surprises Alan Jones with incredible live performance

The boss of Sony Music teamed up with Ben Fordham to give Alan Jones an incredible surprise in his final week of radio.

Sony Music CEO Denis Handlin called in to thank Alan Jones for supporting their artists and to deliver him a couple of final surprises.

Human Nature recorded a special message thanking Alan for helping launch their career before Mark Vincent surprised him with a farewell performance.

