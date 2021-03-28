WATCH | Incredible footage of car crashing through protest banner in Sydney CBD

Extinction Rebellion protestors are chaining themselves to barrels and causing chaos in the Sydney CBD.

Permission has been given for a civil protest involving Extinction Rebellion at the Intersection of Bathurst and George Streets but police are on the scene and at least one person has been arrested.

A car has been spotted driving through a banner and stopping just short of demonstrators.

BREAKING: Traffic chaos in the Sydney CBD as @ExtinctionR protestors block an intersection. They’ve chained themselves to barrels. Motorists getting frustrated. Police have just arrived. @9NewsSyd #9News pic.twitter.com/V6FpOmO4Ah — James Wilson (@WesternWilson9) March 28, 2021

Nine News Reporter James Wilson has captured video of a police officer trying to reason with a protestor.

Mr Wilson told Ben Fordham the protestors are no longer blocking the road.

“There’s chanting, there’s banners and there’s drums going off around the city.

“More protestors have arrived.”

