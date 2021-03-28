2GB
  • Home
  • News
  • WATCH | Incredible footage of car..

WATCH | Incredible footage of car crashing through protest banner in Sydney CBD

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for WATCH | Incredible footage of car crashing through protest banner in Sydney CBD

Extinction Rebellion protestors are chaining themselves to barrels and causing chaos in the Sydney CBD.

Permission has been given for a civil protest involving Extinction Rebellion at the Intersection of Bathurst and George Streets but police are on the scene and at least one person has been arrested.

A car has been spotted driving through a banner and stopping just short of demonstrators.

Nine News Reporter James Wilson has captured video of a police officer trying to reason with a protestor.

 

Mr Wilson told Ben Fordham the protestors are no longer blocking the road.

“There’s chanting, there’s banners and there’s drums going off around the city.

“More protestors have arrived.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Image: James Wilson

