WATCH | Deborah Knight meets Rosie, the caffeine-addicted alligator

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Deborah Knight has had quite the exhilarating encounter, getting up close and personal with Rosie the alligator.

The Australian Reptile Park’s Ranger Mick brought Rosie into the studio, where she made a few friends and checked to make sure 2GB doesn’t have a rat problem…

Click PLAY below to watch Deborah meet Rosie

Ranger Mick told Deborah Rosie has an unusual dietary preference, having adopted a bit of a caffeine habit!

“She’s obsessed by coffee and all things human.

“It started accidentally: I was in the truck one day and I had a coffee with me.

“I’d actually forgotten to drink it, I looked around and it was suddenly gone.

“She’s grabbed it, she’s in the back and she’s upended it, and drunk the whole lot!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

