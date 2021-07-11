VIDEO | The ‘big problem’ with new graphic COVID ad for Sydneysiders

A new graphic COVID ad encouraging Australians to get vaccinated will air in Sydney.

It shows a young woman struggling to breathe in her hospital bed as it urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

But Ben Fordham says the woman in the ad appears to be too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

“The ad says ‘get vaccinated’, but she can’t.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Advertising expert Carolyn Miller told Deborah Knight fear in campaigns works as a motivating factor.

“I don’t believe that they pushed it too far or made it too horrific.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview