2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • VIDEO | The ‘big problem’ with..

VIDEO | The ‘big problem’ with new graphic COVID ad for Sydneysiders

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham & Deborah Knight
Carolyn Millercovid-19
Article image for VIDEO | The ‘big problem’ with new graphic COVID ad for Sydneysiders

A new graphic COVID ad encouraging Australians to get vaccinated will air in Sydney.

It shows a young woman struggling to breathe in her hospital bed as it urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

 

But Ben Fordham says the woman in the ad appears to be too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

“The ad says ‘get vaccinated’, but she can’t.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Advertising expert Carolyn Miller told Deborah Knight fear in campaigns works as a motivating factor.

“I don’t believe that they pushed it too far or made it too horrific.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham & Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873