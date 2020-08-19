Warren Mundine offers solution to free Aboriginal flag from copyright claim

The former head of the Indigenous Advisory Council, Warren Mundine, is calling on the federal government to buy the copyright to the Aboriginal flag.

Since WAM Clothing was given exclusive rights to the Aboriginal flag they have reportedly sent several “cease and desist” notices to Aboriginal-owned clothing businesses that use the flag.

The flag won’t feature in the AFL Indigenous Round.

Mr Mundine told Ben Fordham the Prime Minister needs to get involved.

“I think, through the federal government buying this copyright … we can resolve a whole lot of problems.”

