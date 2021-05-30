2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warnings of second wave as illegal mouse poison arrives

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
mouse plagueRoy Butler
Article image for Warnings of second wave as illegal mouse poison arrives

The NSW government is being asked to do more about the regional mouse plague as outlawed mouse poison arrives in NSW this week.

More than 400 farmers have signed up to use the poison, bromadiolone, which has not been approved for use in Australia yet.

Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers MP Roy Butler told Ben Fordham the government’s response has been too slow and risks a second wave.

“If we want to stand a chance of seeing crops in the spring we need to get something on the ground that’s going to get rid of these mice.

“They’re bloody everywhere, mate.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873