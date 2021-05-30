Warnings of second wave as illegal mouse poison arrives

The NSW government is being asked to do more about the regional mouse plague as outlawed mouse poison arrives in NSW this week.

More than 400 farmers have signed up to use the poison, bromadiolone, which has not been approved for use in Australia yet.

Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers MP Roy Butler told Ben Fordham the government’s response has been too slow and risks a second wave.

“If we want to stand a chance of seeing crops in the spring we need to get something on the ground that’s going to get rid of these mice.

“They’re bloody everywhere, mate.”

