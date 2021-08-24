Warning for Sydney’s coastline as wild winds expected to build

Sydney has been inundated with more than 30mm of rain in 24 hours, with the wild weather predicted to continue overnight and early tomorrow.

SES Chief Superintendent Greg Swindells told Jim Wilson the SES has received just under a hundred calls for assistance in the Sydney Metro zone, predominantly in response to leaking roofs and fallen trees.

“We are expecting that the winds will continue to build … we’re hearing it’ll be along the coastline.

“We ask people to … have a quick look about; anything that may be loose or could easily be picked up and blown away, if they could secure those items … that would be fantastic.”

Image: Bureau of Meteorology