Warning for parents after baby mauled to death by family dog

Parents are being warned to keep a close eye on their children around pets, after a five-week-old baby was mauled to death by the family dog.

The animal, reported to be an American Staffordshire Terrier, had previously killed another dog by dragging it through a neighbouring fence.

Resident vet Dr Rob Zammit told Ray Hadley the breed “can be aggressive, if they’re allowed to be,” and the dog should’ve been put down earlier given its history.

“For me, if a dog attacks and kills another dog, he’s done once … then he’s going to do it again.

“Never leave children 12 years or under unsupervised with dogs: doesn’t matter who the dog is or what the dog is.”

Image: Getty