2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning for parents after baby mauled to death by family dog

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
dangerous dogsdog attackDr Rob Zammittragedy
Article image for Warning for parents after baby mauled to death by family dog

Parents are being warned to keep a close eye on their children around pets, after a five-week-old baby was mauled to death by the family dog.

The animal, reported to be an American Staffordshire Terrier, had previously killed another dog by dragging it through a neighbouring fence.

Resident vet Dr Rob Zammit told Ray Hadley the breed “can be aggressive, if they’re allowed to be,” and the dog should’ve been put down earlier given its history.

“For me, if a dog attacks and kills another dog, he’s done once … then he’s going to do it again.

“Never leave children 12 years or under unsupervised with dogs: doesn’t matter who the dog is or what the dog is.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about dangerous dogs

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873