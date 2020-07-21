Wamberal beach erosion leaves residents teetering on the edge

The Central Coast community of Wamberal has been left reeling after the erosion of a section of the coast.

18 properties have been evacuated after the most recent erosion which has left properties on the brink.

The Wamberal Protection Association’s Margaret Brice told Deborah Knight she is one of the affected residents.

“The real end game is a permanent solution for all of Wamberal,” she said.

Last night, an emergency meeting was held with the local council.

A local recovery coordinator, former NSW police chief Lee Shearer, has been appointed by the NSW Government to help coordinate the effort to find a solution.

Ms Brice said there were 100 properties that could potentially be affected.

She said the council had identified the need to build a sea wall to protect beachfront properties as well as the low-lying homes nearby.

Image: 9 News