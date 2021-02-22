Walk, run or ride to save girls from child marriage

Young girls in East Africa are being given a chance at a better life, and Aussies are encouraged to help out however they can.

The 1HumanRace 85-kilometre challenge will see participants, like Nine News’ Peter Overton, walk, run, swim or ride to raise money for So They Can, a charity dedicated to ending child marriage through education.

Founder Cassandra Treadwell told Deborah Knight the pandemic has worsened the economic situation that leads to girls being wedded off.

“Our schools in Kenya were closed for nine months last year with COVID; Tanzania was just about six weeks.

“They’re estimating about 10 million more girls will be sold into marriage due to poverty caused by COVID over this period of time.

“We are madly creating home education packs and we have … locals in the community that are visiting all the families, and ensuring that they’re still valuing education.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: SoTheyCan