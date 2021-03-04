Waitlist in the thousands for Aussie-made one stop shop

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will today participate in the official launch of a one-stop-shop for locally made and owned products.

Buy Aussie Now chairman George Livery told Ben Fordham he was surprised no-one else had already thought of an online marketplace for Australian made products.

“[Small businesses] are the engine room of the Australian economy, so what we’ve given them now is an opportunity to access … consumers in a really easy way.”

He explained how a strenuous approach to certifying businesses guarantees buyers a fully Aussie purchase.

“We’re already got 1000 businesses on there selling over 15,000 products … and we’ve got 6,500 businesses registered to become part of this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview