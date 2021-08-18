Volunteers ‘really concerned’ for mental health of Liverpool residents

As hard lockdowns wear on for much of Western Sydney, community groups are raising mental health concerns.

Volunteer group Liverpool Neighbourhood Connections has been addressing food insecurity in the area and helping parents with learning from home by delivering food hampers and electronic devices.

CEO Pat Hall told Jim Wilson this year’s lockdown has affected the organisation and the community it serves “much worse” than last year’s.

“Our clients, who we ring every day or every week if we can, they’re all starting to suffer this social isolation.

“It’s really starting to affect some of them, to the point where my workers are … really concerned about their mental health.”

Image: Facebook/Liverpool Neighbourhood Connections