EXCLUSIVE | Eels fan banned from Olympic Park after footy brawl

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
A man has been arrested following a violent brawl that erupted in the stands at the Easter Monday NRL game at Stadium Australia.

Footage on social media shows one fan approaching a man sitting down before allegedly striking him in the face.

A security guard eventually separated the men.

The NRL has launched an investigation into the brawl.

Ben Fordham has obtained footage of one of the men in the moments before the incident.

 

Police attended the scene and spoke to the 25-year-old man who allegedly verbally abused officers before he was arrested and escorted from the stadium.

He was issued infringement notices for offensive behaviour and a 12-month ban from the Olympic Park precinct.

Shortly after, the man exited the stadium and allegedly damaged a boom gate before running away.

Officers pursued the man and used OC spray when he allegedly raised a traffic pole above the head of a male senior constable.

He was arrested again and charged with resist officer in the execution of duty, assault officer in the execution of duty, destroy or damage property, and two counts of common assault.

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
