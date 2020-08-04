Vince Sorrenti defends Aussie comedians against PC brigade

Australian stand-up icon Vince Sorrenti has weighed in on the effects of ‘political correctness’ on comedy.

In the wake of some comedians being ‘cancelled’ over controversial jokes, Mr Sorrenti assured Ray Hadley common sense will prevail.

“It’s not the majority opinion.”

Mr Sorrenti said there’s already been a backlash against extreme political correctness, proving his point.

“I’m not out to offend anyone mate.

“I’m just out to make people laugh.

“If that’s the worst thing I do in my life, I’ll wear that every single day.”

