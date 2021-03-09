Victory in Eels trial prepares Penrith Panthers for faster footy

Rugby league has gotten faster again in 2021, with the NRL replacing ten metre infringements with a six-again ruling.

Penrith Panthers co-captain Nathan Cleary told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen his team have put a lot of effort into adjusting to the new pace.

“Our trial against Parramatta was a real good hit-out.

“It was a bit rusty, but in terms of just getting some Ks in the legs and blowing out the lungs, and just getting a good hit-out, it was exactly what we needed.”

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website