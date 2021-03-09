2GB
Victory in Eels trial prepares Penrith Panthers for faster footy

36 mins ago
Mark Levy
Nathan ClearyPenrith Panthersrugby league featured
Article image for Victory in Eels trial prepares Penrith Panthers for faster footy

Rugby league has gotten faster again in 2021, with the NRL replacing ten metre infringements with a six-again ruling.

Penrith Panthers co-captain Nathan Cleary told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen his team have put a lot of effort into adjusting to the new pace.

“Our trial against Parramatta was a real good hit-out.

“It was a bit rusty, but in terms of just getting some Ks in the legs and blowing out the lungs, and just getting a good hit-out, it was exactly what we needed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
