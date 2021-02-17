Victory for Bankstown resident endangered by council’s negligence

Without a well-kept footpath, 88-year-old Greenacre resident James and his wheelchair-bound wife have been forced to risk their lives by walking on the road.

Jim Wilson has been raising the plight of ratepayers across Sydney receiving woefully inadequate services while councils request ever greater rate hikes.

The campaign has secured a win for James, with Canterbury-Bankstown Mayor Khal Asfour announcing a footpath will now be built on his side of the road.

“It should be completed in a couple of weeks.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock also joined Jim to take listeners’ calls and answer some tough questions about the state of Sydney’s councils.

Click PLAY below to hear the full segment

Image: Getty