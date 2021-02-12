2GB
Tribunal offers hope to ratepayers amid proposed council rate hikes

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Council ratesCouncilsDeborah CopeIndependent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal
Article image for Tribunal offers hope to ratepayers amid proposed council rate hikes

Several of NSW’s local councils have lodged requests for rate hikes of up to 50 per cent with the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), angering residents.

Jim Wilson has heard complaints from ratepayers across the state sick of being slugged for inadequate services.

IPART member Deborah Cope told Jim councils and residents alike are struggling, and “getting the balance right is going to be really important”.

The requested increases aren’t guaranteed to be approved, or may not be approved in full, she said.

“We’ve got open submissions on our website at the moment, so we would like people to tell us what they think.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To make a submission to IPART, click HERE.

 

Image: Getty

