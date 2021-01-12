Victoria’s communication breakdown leaves listener’s sick parent stranded

A listener has requested the Summer Mornings team’s help in returning her sick parents home to Victoria.

Lucy’s parents became trapped in Sydney’s inner west when the border was snapped shut.

Despite Lucy’s mother’s need to be close to the specialists at home who treat her staph infection, and difficulties accessing prescriptions in NSW, Lucy has been frustrated by a lack of communication from Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’ve filled out the exemption form only to find out that Daniel Andrews has changed the process yesterday … No one’s returning any calls,” she told Mark Levy.

“I know there are so many more people out there that have it worse off then we do, but it’s just so incredibly difficult to get them home to the place they feel secure.”

