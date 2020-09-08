Victoria accused of ‘dragging down’ rest of the country

Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett says Victoria has “dragged down” the rest of Australia in its COVID-19 response.

He told Ben Fordham that he believed Premier Daniel Andrews was under increasing pressure from within the ALP, as well as the public.

“Victoria has dragged down the whole country, we are in recession, in large part because of the appalling performance of this government and the effect on the economy,” he said.

“I fear that we are going to witness between now and June next year, some tragic closures of businesses, some terrible stories.

“We haven’t even hit the tip of the iceberg, Ben.”

He said the Premier’s “time has come” to stand aside.

