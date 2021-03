A war veteran has had his beloved dog stolen from him on the streets of Sydney.

Murry and his elderly owner were walking home from Redfern Woolworths when a caucasian man driving a white car stopped and snatched the Jack Russell X Fox Terrier.

Pet Detective Anne Marie told Ben Fordham the ‘brazen’ theft happened in broad daylight.

“Grave concerns are held for the whereabouts and welfare of poor Murry.”

