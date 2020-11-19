2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Veteran condemns stripping of medals..

Veteran condemns stripping of medals amid war crime allegations

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Brereton inquiryHeston Russell
Article image for Veteran condemns stripping of medals amid war crime allegations

Veterans are condemning the possibility bravery medals could be stripped from entire Special Forces units.

The Brereton inquiry report has uncovered 39 alleged unlawful killings of prisoners and civilians by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

Soldiers were found to have ritualistically encouraged their comrades to shoot a prisoner to achieve a first kill, known as a “blooding”.

None of the alleged killings occurred in the heat of battle and 19 personnel have been referred for criminal investigation.

 

Retired Special Forces Commander Heston Russell served as a platoon commander of the Second Commando Regiment and told Ben Fordham veterans who have done nothing wrong should not be stripped of their medals.

“I do not understand how on one lens we can say, ‘please do not let the actions of the few tar the many,’ but at the same time tar the many with the same brush.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873