Vale: Former NSW prison boss Ron Woodham remembered

Former Corrective Services Commissioner Ron Woodham passed away overnight after a long battle with illness.

He spent 46 years with Corrective Services, becoming the first prison officer ever to assume the top job.

The 76-year-old had asked Ray Hadley to deliver a eulogy at his funeral.

NSW Corrections Acting Commissioner Kevin Corcoran told Ray Hadley, “he will certainly be missed right around the corrective services family.”

Deputy Commissioner Luke Grant had worked with Mr Woodham for about 20 years.

Press PLAY below to hear the men share their memories of Ron Woodham

All flags at state prisons will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on the day of Mr Woodham’s funeral.