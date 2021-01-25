2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vaccine request ‘a bad look’ for players says new Cricketers’ Association CEO

10 hours ago
Mark Levy
Australian Cricketers' AssociationTodd Greenberg
Article image for Vaccine request ‘a bad look’ for players says new Cricketers’ Association CEO

Todd Greenberg’s tenure as Australian Cricketers’ Association CEO hasn’t yet begun and already he’s tackling controversies.

Responding to reports Cricket Australia have asked the government to vaccinate the South Africa tour team, Mr Greenberg told Mark Levy it’s “a bad look” for players.

“I’m not sure if any athletes – whether they’re cricketers or else – deserve to be in front of the queue of healthcare workers and those who need it most.

“We should all wait our turn.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Mark Levy
CricketNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873