Vaccine request ‘a bad look’ for players says new Cricketers’ Association CEO

Todd Greenberg’s tenure as Australian Cricketers’ Association CEO hasn’t yet begun and already he’s tackling controversies.

Responding to reports Cricket Australia have asked the government to vaccinate the South Africa tour team, Mr Greenberg told Mark Levy it’s “a bad look” for players.

“I’m not sure if any athletes – whether they’re cricketers or else – deserve to be in front of the queue of healthcare workers and those who need it most.

“We should all wait our turn.”

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images