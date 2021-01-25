2GB
131 873

Jim Wilson furious over sports stars’ ‘outrageous’ queue-jumping request

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Cricket Australia have attracted a fresh wave of controversy after requesting early access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CA medical team have asked the government to vaccine the team ahead of February’s South Africa tour, and athletes selected for the Tokyo Olympics have echoed the request.

Jim Wilson was infuriated by the sports stars’ desire to “jump the queue” over frontline health workers and the elderly, calling the request “outrageous”.

“The arrogance and self-entitlement from sporting bodies … is breathtaking, and they need to get a grip.

“If Cricket Australia decide to roll the dice and compromise team members’ safety and welfare … that’s their decision, and their responsibility.”

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed to Jim Wilson sportspeople will not be fast-tracked when the newly-approved Pfizer vaccine arrives in late February.

“The medical advice is very clear, in terms of starting with vulnerable Australians, and we’re following the medical advice.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
