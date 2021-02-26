Vaccinating the NRL: Andrew Abdo addresses COVID-19 jab mandate

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has explained the policy for players receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as the rollout begins.

Last year, a small number of players objected to the compulsory flu vaccination, which was a prerequisite for the game to continue amid the pandemic.

“Our NRL players are going to be just the same as the general public in terms of the queue for vaccinations,” Mr Abdo told James Willis.

“We’re going to be encouraging all of our players to take the vaccine when it becomes available to the general public.

“In regards to whether it’s mandatory or not, we’ll comply with what the state and broader government regulations are. There’s strict laws around this issue.”

