  • Vaccinated Aussie expat stuck in..

Vaccinated Aussie expat stuck in quarantine pleading to see dying mother

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
hotel quarantineMel Rudkiewicz
Article image for Vaccinated Aussie expat stuck in quarantine pleading to see dying mother

A fully vaccinated Aussie expat is stuck in Sydney’s hotel quarantine system, unable to see her dying mother.

Mel Rudkiewicz flew in from the US to be with her dying mother, Andree, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Mel is carrying out her two weeks of hotel quarantine in Sydney but her mother is under palliative care in Adelaide, with just weeks to live.

She told Deborah Knight her mother was initially given three months to live when she was diagnosed three weeks ago.

“Her condition has just been deteriorating so quickly, and basically out of nowhere.

“I’m terrified I won’t see her ever again.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Deborah Knight
HealthNews
