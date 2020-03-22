‘Use common sense’: Sydneysiders urged to follow advice to help fight coronavirus

Sydneysiders are being urged to follow official advice to help manage the spread of coronavirus.

Hundreds of people turned up to Bondi Beach on the weekend, forcing its closure, after the government had announced a ban on more than 500 people outdoors.

Consequently, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced tougher new measures including the lockdown of non-essential services.

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott tells Alan Jones it’s important people follow government and health advice.

“We are reliant on the community doing the right thing.

“They’re meant to use common sense, the government cannot just be the saviour of mankind.

“What I saw on Saturday morning at Bondi beach was just ridiculous, horrific.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Jenny Evans