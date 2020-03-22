Shutdown begins to curb coronavirus spread

A nationwide shutdown of non-essential services has come into effect this afternoon, to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Supermarkets, petrol stations, convenience stores and pharmacies are among the businesses which will remain open.

But from midday, those services deemed non-essential such as pubs, clubs, casinos, cinemas, gyms, indoor sporting venues, churches and places of worship will be closed.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to run with takeaway only.

The Prime Minister remains strong in his advice that children should continue to go to school.

Woolwich Pier Hotel has just shut its doors and General Manager John Fitzgerald tells Deborah Knight they employ a lot of casuals who are facing uncertainty.

“There’s not too many people out and about at the moment.

“These guys are having to battle through all this and it’s really tough on everyone.”

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer